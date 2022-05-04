Lying under oath? See SCOTUS nominees on ‘Roe’ precedent amid explosive leaked draft ruling

- Now Playing
Lying under oath? See SCOTUS nominees on ‘Roe’ precedent amid explosive leaked draft ruling03:10
- UP NEXT
'This is an opportunity': Inside the fight back against leaked SCOTUS draft overturning 'Roe'09:08
SCOTUS earthquake: See breaking coverage of GOP ruling to gut Roe v. Wade09:59
‘Sledgehammer’: The legal breakdown of SCOTUS draft ruling overturning ‘Roe’07:05
'This was a coup!’: MAGA lawmakers asked for pardons, feared election plot was criminal08:00
'They knew': Republican lawmakers wanted pardons for criminal coup, per evidence06:54
Trump’s two chiefs of staff: Fox News host Hannity’s influence on Meadows revealed in text evidence08:57
Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV10:56
Trump nightmare?: Jan. 6 panel expected to 'bring in' Giuliani, Don Jr., MAGA lawmakers06:45
‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout09:57
'Very damaging’: MAGA allies turn on 'weak' McCarthy amid leaked tape controversy06:50
FRAUD: Before Running to Trump, Leaked Audio Reveals McCarthy Feared MAGA Rhetoric10:49
With Twitter purchase, Does Elon Musk care about free speech more than money? I MSNBC06:55
Court Blocks Controversial Execution as Texas GOP Governor Dithers06:24
MAGA Bust: Bombshell Text Evidence Ties Trump Allies to Coup Plot05:35
Can Putin be ousted from within Russia? Pussy Riot musician and dissident speaks out on war09:31
'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon06:46
Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator10:31
'Cowards': See GOP leaders busted for failed plan to oust Trump and public reversal07:34
Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout15:31
- Now Playing
Lying under oath? See SCOTUS nominees on ‘Roe’ precedent amid explosive leaked draft ruling03:10
- UP NEXT
'This is an opportunity': Inside the fight back against leaked SCOTUS draft overturning 'Roe'09:08
SCOTUS earthquake: See breaking coverage of GOP ruling to gut Roe v. Wade09:59
‘Sledgehammer’: The legal breakdown of SCOTUS draft ruling overturning ‘Roe’07:05
'This was a coup!’: MAGA lawmakers asked for pardons, feared election plot was criminal08:00
'They knew': Republican lawmakers wanted pardons for criminal coup, per evidence06:54
Play All