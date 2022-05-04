IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lying under oath? See SCOTUS nominees on ‘Roe’ precedent amid explosive leaked draft ruling

The Beat with Ari

Lying under oath? See SCOTUS nominees on ‘Roe’ precedent amid explosive leaked draft ruling

After a draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, MSNBC’s Ari Melber highlights what conservative Supreme Court Justices previously said about the longstanding precedent under oath during their confirmation hearings.May 4, 2022

    Lying under oath? See SCOTUS nominees on ‘Roe’ precedent amid explosive leaked draft ruling

