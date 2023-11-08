Losing: Trump warned fraud testimony may sink his wobbling company

Donald Trump took the witness stand in his $250 million-dollar civil fraud trial in New York. During his testimony, Trump admitted some financial claims were false “on occasion” and clashed with the judge, who warned Trump on the stand to just answer the questions, no speeches. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Trump’s testimony and is joined by Former U.S. Attorney David Kelley and Forbes Senior Editor Dan Alexander. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 8, 2023