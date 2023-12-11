IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Losing: Trump’s failures drag down ‘red fizzle’ Congress to ‘worst’ session in years

09:43

Plagued by GOP infighting, Congress has few major bills in its 2023 session. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the data and fax comparing this session of Congress to historical baseline, and also explores some of the headwinds and setbacks facing President Biden and his low approval numbers. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 11, 2023

