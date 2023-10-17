Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote

The GOP is on edge after Rep. Jim Jordan failed to secure enough votes to become the next House speaker despite an endorsement from Donald Trump. Twenty Republicans broke away from Jordan, which is more than double the amount who broke from Kevin McCarthy. The Washington Post’s Jackie Alemany tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber that Jordan “faces a big uphill battle” ahead of the second round of voting. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 17, 2023