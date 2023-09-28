Losing: Trump loses fraud case as lawyers ask if his sons must move out

A New York judge ruled Donald Trump committed fraud for years by exaggerating the value of his assets in financial statements, adding that Trump is living in a “fantasy world.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the latest fraud ruling rocking The Trump Organization. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 28, 2023