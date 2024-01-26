IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Losing: Trump hit with record-breaking $83 million fine for sexual assault lies 

    10:49
  • UP NEXT

    Defendant Trump rebuked on witness stand in defamation trial

    08:05

  • Prison time for Trump White House aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

    11:55

  • Losing again: MAGA frets about Trump's ‘weakness’: Carville & Steele

    11:44

  • ‘Mental’? Trump hit over age and ‘stability’ by Republican rival as 2024 tightens

    09:48

  • Trump to prison in 2024? His ex-lawyer says he may ‘absolutely’ be convicted by Jack Smith

    06:43

  • See it: Trump goes under oath as fraud receipts haunt him

    10:58

  • Indicted loser? Trump trials may help Haley if primary runs long: Melber on history lessons

    10:37

  • Convicted Trump aide Bannon takes ‘deep state’ crusade to Supreme Court

    11:39

  • If Trump loses in 2024 and goes to prison, here’s the big reason why

    07:01

  • How Trump could lose and go to prison in 2024: GOP voters wary of conviction

    05:10

  • Trump’s lawyer nightmare: Trump loses another attorney as he braces for criminal trials

    03:57

  • More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber

    11:02

  • Indicted Trump & running from prison? See historian demolish Trump’s 2024 bid

    07:25

  • MAGA seditionists abuse violence, history has lessons from MLK era

    03:22

  • Will Trump lose in 2024? Many Republicans skeptical of legal dumpster fire

    06:22

  • Ari Melber: Answers to core Trump legal questions require 'principle and fortitude'

    11:29

  • Trump loses Obamacare clash with failed prediction as ACA smashes records

    05:23

  • Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

    09:16

  • Losing again: Indicted Trump lies about violent record as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’

    10:37

The Beat with Ari

Losing: Trump hit with record-breaking $83 million fine for sexual assault lies 

10:49

A jury in New York has awarded E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages in her defamation trial against former President Trump. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Kristy Greenberg and Lisa Rubin. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 26, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Losing: Trump hit with record-breaking $83 million fine for sexual assault lies 

    10:49
  • UP NEXT

    Defendant Trump rebuked on witness stand in defamation trial

    08:05

  • Prison time for Trump White House aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

    11:55

  • Losing again: MAGA frets about Trump's ‘weakness’: Carville & Steele

    11:44

  • ‘Mental’? Trump hit over age and ‘stability’ by Republican rival as 2024 tightens

    09:48

  • Trump to prison in 2024? His ex-lawyer says he may ‘absolutely’ be convicted by Jack Smith

    06:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All