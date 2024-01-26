Losing: Trump hit with record-breaking $83 million fine for sexual assault lies 

A jury in New York has awarded E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages in her defamation trial against former President Trump. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Kristy Greenberg and Lisa Rubin. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 26, 2024