Losing: Trump guilty as N.Y. A.G. wins key ruling in fraud case

A New York judge ruled Donald Trump committed fraud for years by exaggerating the value to his assets in financial statements. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber delivers instant analysis to the breaking news and is joined by Former SDNY Civil Prosecutor Maya Wiley to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 26, 2023