The Beat with Ari

Losing: Trump fears mount as D.A. wins first RICO clash

10:11

A federal judge has denied Trump White House veteran and RICO defendant Mark Meadows' attempt to get his Georgia case transferred to federal court. The loss means Meadows must go on trial in Georgia - and other Trump co-defendants face an uphill battle on that same track. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal developments and interviews former RNC Chair Michael Steele. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 11, 2023

