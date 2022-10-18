Losing: Trump-era special counsel embarrassed in another legal loss

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A federal jury acquitted Igor Danchenko on false-statement charges – a devastating blow for Trump-era special counsel John Durham. This marks Durham’s second loss in an over three year investigation. NYU law professor Melissa Murray joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on this case. Oct. 18, 2022

