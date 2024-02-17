Losing: Trump empire wobbles as judge orders Trump to pay $355 million in fraud case

A judge has ordered former President Trump to pay $355 million in the New York civil fraud trial against him and his organization and bars him from running businesses in the state for three years. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by Senior Editor at Forbes Dan Alexander, Investigative Reporter Russ Buetner, former SDNY prosecutor Kristy Greenberg and The Bulwark's Bill Kristol. Feb. 17, 2024