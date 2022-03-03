IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin's wartime fans in the GOP: U.S. Republicans on defense after idealizing 'Red State' Russia

    08:33

  Putin at war: Biden fights, Trump praises and GOP enters ditch of denialism

    06:32

  Inside Biden's Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

    06:19

  As Biden Stares Down Putin, Go Inside White House For High Stakes Address I MSNBC Exclusive

    04:28

  As Ruble Crashes, Top Biden Official Details Sanctions Plan from White House

    08:00

  Winning: Biden Fulfills Vow to Break Supreme Court Barrier — And Adds Public Defender Cred Along the Way

    08:43

  Biden's Court? Black Women Lawyers Cheer Barrier Broken at Supreme Court

    03:22

  After Ousting Trump, Biden Makes Historic Pick to Diversify Supreme Court

    03:23

  Biden Hits Putin's 'Naked Aggression' and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table

    11:49

  'Strange, Mysterious': Trump Criminal Probe Stalls as NY Prosecutors 'Walk' 

    10:16

  Trump Legal Nightmare Ends? Top Prosecutors Bolt Criminal Case in NY

    03:52

  Is Elon Musk helping the planet more than Greenpeace? MSNBC reports on electric car boom

    09:53

  Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peacekeeping' mission

    10:42

  Surrounded on all sides: Trump now faces several criminal and civil suits

    06:55

  Trump loses bid to duck testifying as judge dismisses his 'Orwell-Humpty Dumpty' defense

    11:17

The Beat with Ari

Losing: Trump-DeSantis losing free speech case over 'cancel’ clash | Floyd Abrams Highlights

11:09

Republicans have passed new laws targeting technology companies for banning or "canceling" certain speech -- but a federal judge blocked one of the laws as unconstitutional. Renowned free speech lawyer Floyd Abrams agrees, saying the new laws violate the First Amendment because media and tech companies have the legal right to decide what to publish. Abrams speaks out on those laws, and several free speech issues, in an interview with Ari Melber, who used to practice law with Abrams. This MSNBC segment features excerpts from a 90-minute interview of Abrams on The Summit Series with Ari Melber, featuring discussions with leaders at the summit of their fields. The full interview is available on MSNBC's YouTube channel.March 3, 2022

