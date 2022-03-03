Losing: Trump-DeSantis losing free speech case over 'cancel’ clash | Floyd Abrams Highlights

Republicans have passed new laws targeting technology companies for banning or "canceling" certain speech -- but a federal judge blocked one of the laws as unconstitutional. Renowned free speech lawyer Floyd Abrams agrees, saying the new laws violate the First Amendment because media and tech companies have the legal right to decide what to publish. Abrams speaks out on those laws, and several free speech issues, in an interview with Ari Melber, who used to practice law with Abrams. This MSNBC segment features excerpts from a 90-minute interview of Abrams on The Summit Series with Ari Melber, featuring discussions with leaders at the summit of their fields. The full interview is available on MSNBC's YouTube channel.March 3, 2022