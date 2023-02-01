Losing: See Trump under oath after caving to New York A.G.

In a rare piece of video you see Former President Donald Trump under oath. The never-before-seen footage of Trump’s deposition with the New York Attorney General reveals him taking the 5th more than 400 times. It comes as Trump faces a barrage of legal heat, two federal criminal probes, a Georgia criminal probe with an “imminent” charging decision, and a grand jury in New York hearing Trump’s hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on “The Beat.”Feb. 1, 2023