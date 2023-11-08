IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ivanka Trump testifies in New York civil fraud case 

The Beat with Ari

Losing: See Trump-DeSantis 'Free Speech' claims debunked by actual legal cases

06:57

MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the legal career of his former boss, First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams, whose landmark free speech cases helped define American precedents from the “Pentagon Papers” to reporters’ privilege rules – plus the new PBS documentary “Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 8, 2023

