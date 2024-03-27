IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Losing: Republicans lose red Alabama and worry about a Trump 2024 loss over extremism
March 27, 202410:26
    Losing: Republicans lose red Alabama and worry about a Trump 2024 loss over extremism

The Beat with Ari

Losing: Republicans lose red Alabama and worry about a Trump 2024 loss over extremism

10:26

Democrat Marilyn Lands won a special election in Alabama after making abortion rights central to her campaign, and MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the wider implications for November. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 27, 2024

    Losing: Republicans lose red Alabama and worry about a Trump 2024 loss over extremism

