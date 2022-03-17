IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

    02:36

  • War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    04:36

  • Trump 'emboldened' Putin before this war: Ukraine Ambassador ousted by 45 on 'war criminal' Putin

    11:22

  • Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission

    07:37

  • Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

    11:01

  • Defying Putin, Zelenskyy rallies the West: See the rare videos charting his rise

    17:36

  • Fact-check: Fox's Tucker Carlson caught amplifying Kremlin claims

    11:51

  • Putin excoriated on Russian TV in viral speech by U.S. diplomat, leading to Russian TV crackdown

    00:56

  • Putin’s 'abyss': Biden sanctions czar on punishing Kremlin

    07:26

  • Kremlin vet says Putin aides will overthrow him before sharing 'bad news,' as U.S. intel braces for escalation

    05:08

  • Inside Zelenskyy’s state of mind as Ukrainian forces hold off Putin’s troops

    06:27

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Former Zelenskyy adviser: Ukrainians ‘will fight to the very last breath’

    04:47

  • Inspiring moments of humanity in Ukraine amid Russian attack

    02:36

  • ‘Turning to cruelty’: As Putin’s plans fail, Russian troops escalate attacks on civilians

    07:18

The Beat with Ari

Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

02:44

Russia has the larger and stronger military in its war with Ukraine, but new intelligence states Russia is already suffering an unusually high death toll of 7,000 soldiers, per The New York Times. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the new figures, noting the death toll means more Russian soldiers were killed in three weeks than the U.S.'s total losses across 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan.March 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

    02:36

  • War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    04:36

  • Trump 'emboldened' Putin before this war: Ukraine Ambassador ousted by 45 on 'war criminal' Putin

    11:22

  • Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission

    07:37

  • Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

    11:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All