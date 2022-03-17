Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East
02:44
Share this -
copied
Russia has the larger and stronger military in its war with Ukraine, but new intelligence states Russia is already suffering an unusually high death toll of 7,000 soldiers, per The New York Times. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the new figures, noting the death toll means more Russian soldiers were killed in three weeks than the U.S.'s total losses across 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan.March 17, 2022
Now Playing
Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East
02:44
UP NEXT
Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests
02:36
War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV
04:36
Trump 'emboldened' Putin before this war: Ukraine Ambassador ousted by 45 on 'war criminal' Putin
11:22
Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission
07:37
Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable