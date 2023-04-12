Losing: As DeSantis-Trump censorship falters, artists fight back (DJ Drama-Melber interview)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Current conservative efforts to ban books, censor education and even criminalize art itself draw on a long, troubled history in America, even as some efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis are being stopped in court. MSNBC anchor and hip-hop obsessive Ari Melber traces the history from the FBI crackdowns on songs protesting police brutality to legal attacks on art, mixtapes and lyrics by Black artists today, featuring a wide-ranging interview with Grammy winning artist and producer DJ Drama, a pioneer with a new project, "I'm Really Like That." The two discuss his work, history as well as the recurring censorship of predominantly Black artists. An excerpt of this interview aired on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber."April 12, 2023

