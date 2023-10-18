IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president

    08:43
  • Now Playing

    Losing again: Trump teams up with Jim Jordan and gets a ‘McCarthy-style’ drubbing

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

    11:53

  • Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote

    04:43

  • Neal Katyal on gag order barring Trump from smearing witnesses

    04:48

  • Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion

    10:12

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

    02:55

  • 'A country in fury': Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas

    12:11

  • Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

    08:34

  • Chaos engulfs House as Scalise speakership bid paralyzed by GOP holdouts

    03:19

  • Hamas relentlessly attacks peace process for its own agenda, says U.S. Envoy from PLO-Israel deal

    11:00

  • Hamas aims to kill Saudi deal that would help Palestinians, says U.S. Peace Envoy Dennis Ross

    04:49

  • Hamas terrorism echoes barbaric playbook from Putin to Isis, warns historian

    10:12

  • Amid Israel-Hamas war, foreign relations expert on what's needed for peace

    06:26

  • How did Hamas-Israel war start? Watch breakdown from MSNBC News

    12:03

  • Trump alarms nuclear experts after revealing secrets to foreign national | Report

    10:40

  • Trump’s business empire topples: Trump’s fall from Forbes ‘long overdue’ against A.G.’s ‘solid case’

    10:10

  • Republican party has been ‘hijacked’ by ‘extremists’: Cory Booker on GOP ‘civil war’

    05:51

  • Michael Cohen predicts ‘multiple violations’ of Trump’s gag order in civil fraud case

    07:49

  • McCarthy ‘brought this onto himself’: Dems lace into ex-Speaker amid historic MAGA turmoil

    06:27

The Beat with Ari

Losing again: Trump teams up with Jim Jordan and gets a ‘McCarthy-style’ drubbing

06:54

Rep. Jim Jordan again failed to win the House speaker’s gavel in a second round of voting, despite an endorsement from Donald Trump. Jordan received less votes than he did during the first round of voting. The New York Times’s Annie Karni and Washington Bureau Chief for Mother Jones David Corn join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 18, 2023

  • See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president

    08:43
  • Now Playing

    Losing again: Trump teams up with Jim Jordan and gets a ‘McCarthy-style’ drubbing

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

    11:53

  • Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote

    04:43

  • Neal Katyal on gag order barring Trump from smearing witnesses

    04:48

  • Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion

    10:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All