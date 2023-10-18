Losing again: Trump teams up with Jim Jordan and gets a ‘McCarthy-style’ drubbing

Rep. Jim Jordan again failed to win the House speaker’s gavel in a second round of voting, despite an endorsement from Donald Trump. Jordan received less votes than he did during the first round of voting. The New York Times’s Annie Karni and Washington Bureau Chief for Mother Jones David Corn join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 18, 2023