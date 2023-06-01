IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lordy there's a tape! Comey says secret Trump audio bombshell is 'strongest case against Trump'

The Beat with Ari

Lordy there's a tape! Comey says secret Trump audio bombshell is 'strongest case against Trump'

Special counsel Jack Smith has obtained a recording of Donald Trump discussing a classified document he kept after leaving office. The tape was reportedly played during testimony provided to the grand jury investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents. Former FBI Director James Comey joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat,” saying the new evidence is the “strongest case against Trump,” adding that it “raises the chance of being indicted.”June 1, 2023

    Lordy there's a tape! Comey says secret Trump audio bombshell is 'strongest case against Trump'

