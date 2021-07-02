Live to 100 and use DNA to save your life: Secrets from billionaire 23andMe founder

Anne Wojcicki, the technology veteran and billionaire founder of 23andMe, explains her unconventional vision for using DNA and ancestry to give people more knowledge about their lives and power over their health care and future aging in this extended interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. She also discusses philosophy, vaccines, post-pandemic healthcare, and what she's learned in her unusual career. This is a new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, a series of in-depth interviews with leaders at the summit of their fields. (The series debuted in 2021 with Melber’s interview with Bill Gates. http://www.thebeatwithari.com).