IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

    02:59

  • Fallout as Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true, facing receipts on live TV

    08:07
  • Now Playing

    Lies?! Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true: Ari Melber breakdown

    10:13
  • UP NEXT

    See Tucker Carlson ‘hackery’ exposed over decades

    08:27

  • Charges? See Trump defense lawyer grilled by Ari Melber (Full MSNBC interview)

    21:19

  • Lies! See Trump lawyer lunge for receipts on live TV

    07:47

  • Trump lawyer responds to ‘likely’ charges on MSNBC

    11:56

  • See Tucker Carlson demolished on TV by his own words

    11:41

  • Trump on trial? ‘Likely’ criminal charges has Trump fuming

    11:35

  • 'Behavior of a cult': MAGA defense of Jan. 6 rioters shredded by Obama vet 

    07:03

  • Busted: Trump lawyer admits the big lie amid reckoning on conspiracy theories

    08:03

  • Trump indictment watch: D.A. signals ‘likely’ criminal charges

    03:06

  • Trump legal bomb: D.A. signals Trump charges ‘likely’ in hush money probe

    03:49

  • 'Complete bull': Franken demolishes McCarthy for Tucker’s Jan. 6 propaganda

    03:39

  • Leaked texts expose Tucker Carlson in billion dollar scandal: I ‘hate’ Trump

    12:10

  • Carlson’s con exposed: I ‘hate’ Trump and Fox News has been ‘pretending’

    04:16

  • Murdoch incriminates Fox News anchors in scathing deposition

    05:25

  • Smoking gun evidence rocks Fox News: See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied

    11:57

  • Busted: Fox News caught on secret recording amid billion dollar lawsuit for peddling lies

    07:42

  • Turning on Trump? MAGAWORLD attacks Fox News after they admit Trump’s a liar

    08:02

The Beat with Ari

Lies?! Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true: Ari Melber breakdown

10:13

Stormy Daniels talks to New York prosecutors as Michael Cohen testifies before the grand jury in a criminal probe investigating former President Donald Trump. It comes as Trump’s defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” When confronted with evidence and receipts from Melber, Tacopina reveals clues to the defense, blaming Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. As Melber presses Tacopina, he concedes the point on Trump’s argument saying “of course it’s not the truth.”March 15, 2023

  • Trump lawyer defense: Blame previous Trump lawyer

    02:59

  • Fallout as Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true, facing receipts on live TV

    08:07
  • Now Playing

    Lies?! Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true: Ari Melber breakdown

    10:13
  • UP NEXT

    See Tucker Carlson ‘hackery’ exposed over decades

    08:27

  • Charges? See Trump defense lawyer grilled by Ari Melber (Full MSNBC interview)

    21:19

  • Lies! See Trump lawyer lunge for receipts on live TV

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All