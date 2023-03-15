Lies?! Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true: Ari Melber breakdown

Stormy Daniels talks to New York prosecutors as Michael Cohen testifies before the grand jury in a criminal probe investigating former President Donald Trump. It comes as Trump’s defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” When confronted with evidence and receipts from Melber, Tacopina reveals clues to the defense, blaming Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. As Melber presses Tacopina, he concedes the point on Trump’s argument saying “of course it’s not the truth.”March 15, 2023