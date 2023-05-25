Lies: Fox News hit with a new billion dollar case as “Succession” ends with a warning

Another billion dollar case is rocking Fox News after it lost the historic Dominion case over alleged lies, and fired anchor Tucker Carlson after damning revelations and evidence from that lawsuit. HBO's hit show “Succession" channels and critiques Rupert Murdoch's empire, and has lessons and a warning for today’s billionaire era. In this exhaustive cultural and journalistic report, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber draws on four seasons of the show; real life events in politics, law and media; interviews with the show’s stars from “The Beat,” and data on rising inequality to explore the fictional show’s warning for real life.May 25, 2023