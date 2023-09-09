Lies & charges from Trump to Santos: Aide details lies, indictment & rejected advice in exclusive

Naysa Woomer, the former communications director for Rep. George Santos, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for an exclusive interview to discuss a new report that reveals Santos’s campaign unearthed his alleged lies before the election and his indictment. Woomer details how Santos rejected her advice to do an “apology tour,” adding she advised he do a “major network interview” and “make things right.”(Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 9, 2023