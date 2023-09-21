Lie bomb goes off: Fox News Chair Rupert Murdoch out as lawsuits over Trump's 'big lie' roil company

Rupert Murdoch announced he will step down as chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Murdoch’s exit. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 21, 2023