IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

    10:31
  • UP NEXT

    'Cowards': See GOP leaders busted for failed plan to oust Trump and public reversal

    07:34

  • Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    15:31

  • Will Marjorie Taylor Greene be banned from Congress? She's about to go under oath for Jan. 6

    03:17

  • 'MAGA weirdos’: GOP candidates blasted for extremism by top Dem Carville

    11:57

  • Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

    04:09

  • Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability

    07:56

  • Proof: Trump's influence crashes in 2022 after flop of blog and app

    09:23

  • Trump's toast in 2022: Obama campaign manager says ex-POTUS won't run

    01:20

  • 'Damning': Bombshell texts pushing Trump's election fraud scheme emerge

    11:25

  • Trump aide backs down, testifies about elector fraud and insurrection

    08:30

  • New video shows police killing Black man after scuffle

    10:57

  • Will Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted in 2022? Congress mulls referral

    08:47

  • Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague

    07:04

  • Busted: Trump aide investigated for voter fraud after accusing others of same crime

    01:47

  • See MAGA Republican shredded on TV for 'sex party' lies and conspiracy 'cap'

    10:23

  • Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

    20:25

  • Obama's back: Dems eye lessons on the 'politics of cool' and new 'voices for the disenfranchised'

    07:03

  • Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election

    06:50

  • See Mitch McConnell shredded: 'Sold his soul for a tax cut'

    09:38

The Beat with Ari

Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

10:31

Former President Barack Obama confronted social media companies for spreading misinformation in a formal address at Stanford, warning of the real-world consequences of disinformation and fringe conspiracy theories. Obama argued the tech industry can play a more constructive role and singled out dangerous, dishonest actors, like Vladimir Putin and former Trump aide Steve Bannon, in unusually direct remarks. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the address and examples of disinformation being amplified online, noting that while conspiracies always existed, for-profit companies are spreading them far more than before. Melber also distinguishes between the “information victims" who believe these lies, and those who pedal them.April 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

    10:31
  • UP NEXT

    'Cowards': See GOP leaders busted for failed plan to oust Trump and public reversal

    07:34

  • Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    15:31

  • Will Marjorie Taylor Greene be banned from Congress? She's about to go under oath for Jan. 6

    03:17

  • 'MAGA weirdos’: GOP candidates blasted for extremism by top Dem Carville

    11:57

  • Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All