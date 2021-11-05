Liar: Giuliani admits under oath he didn’t even check 2020 claims
A Trump Justice Department lawyer was deposed before the January 6th Committee, but refused to answer any substantive questions. This comes as Rudy Giuliani admitted under oath that he failed to do any due diligence on false claims of election fraud before publicly spreading them. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Mother Jones’ David Corn to break down the escalating investigation.Nov. 5, 2021