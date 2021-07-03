Legal heat on Trump: Insider thinks money man will stay silent

Citizen Donald Trump’s kids are speaking out amid an ongoing criminal probe after their company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. Donald Trump Jr. posted a thirteen-minute-long video attempting to defend the company, but he could have made the case against it worse. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the growing pressure against Trump and Weisselberg with Trump’s former campaign adviser Sam Nunberg.