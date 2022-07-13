Legal bombshell: Trump planned march, ‘random riot’ defense crumbles

Explosive new evidence reveals Donald Trump planned to lead the march to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in advance, undercutting his defense the chaos that occurred was merely a rally that got out of hand. Meanwhile, some of Trump’s own convicted supporters are now turning on the former president and speaking out against him. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down all the bombshell, new evidence against Trump.July 13, 2022