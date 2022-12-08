IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    10:54
  • UP NEXT

    From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48

  • Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

    11:27

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

    06:32

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27

  • Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    09:14

  • Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

    08:48

  • Obama vs. MAGA Hate: Ari Melber on debunking lies and Jay-Z’s political history lesson (MSNBC)

    12:11

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

    05:48

  • Trump's dinner 'disaster': Ye, anti-Semite meeting engulfs GOP

    06:48

  • Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”

    06:40

  • Jeff Goldblum on 'insect politics,' weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

    55:41

  • Trump's "toxic" wing causes chaos in House

    09:08

  • See Trump-Ye-supremacist dinner shredded by Ari Melber on MSNBC

    10:34

  • Basquiat revolution: From policing to parties, family & Fab 5 Freddy recount artist's work (2022)

    26:56

  • Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview

    09:56

  • As Trump fades after midterm fizzle, Fat Joe on politics and “MSNBC bromance”

    16:22

  • Trump tax bombshell: Tax returns going to Congress

    07:06

The Beat with Ari

Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

10:54

In a dramatic escalation, the Department of Justice is pushing to hold Trump’s team in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago documents case. This secret process first reported by The Washington post is a clear escalation from a frustrated team of prosecutors over Trump’s conduct in the process of returning classified documents. This dramatic move also signals Jack Smith, the new Special Counsel, is going on offense in this probe. It comes as Trump’s team found two more classified documents in Florida and the same day we learn the special master review is officially over. Mother Jones Washington Bureau Chief David Corn and Maya Wiley a former civil prosecutor in the famed SDNY join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Dec. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

    10:54
  • UP NEXT

    From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC

    05:48

  • Trump knew all: Cohen eyes Trump himself after company guilty of crimes

    07:43

  • Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

    11:27

  • As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

    06:32

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All