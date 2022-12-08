Legal bomb hits Trump: Special counsel eyes contempt in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

In a dramatic escalation, the Department of Justice is pushing to hold Trump’s team in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago documents case. This secret process first reported by The Washington post is a clear escalation from a frustrated team of prosecutors over Trump’s conduct in the process of returning classified documents. This dramatic move also signals Jack Smith, the new Special Counsel, is going on offense in this probe. It comes as Trump’s team found two more classified documents in Florida and the same day we learn the special master review is officially over. Mother Jones Washington Bureau Chief David Corn and Maya Wiley a former civil prosecutor in the famed SDNY join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Dec. 8, 2022