Lee Daniels gets emotional over historic Oscar

The producer and director of 'Precious,' 'The Butler' and TV’s 'Empire,' Lee Daniels, opens up about Hollywood, race, addiction and the time Donald Trump met with him about a film job in this candid discussion for Mavericks with Ari Melber, a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. In an emotional moment, Daniels also reveals new details about the night Halle Berry won her ground-breaking Oscar for 'Monster’s Ball.' Warning, this video contains some offensive language (msnbc.com/mavericks).