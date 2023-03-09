Leaked texts expose Tucker Carlson in billion dollar scandal: I ‘hate’ Trump

New text evidence is putting heat on Fox News’ billion-dollar scandal. Fox host Tucker Carlson admitting he hates Donald Trump “passionately,” and conceding that Fox anchors have been “pretending” to believe Trump’s election lies that they pushed anyway. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the evidence, calling it “some of the most overwhelming evidence ever assembled in first amendment law,” adding Carlson’s private view on Trump is a reminder of the “dangerous and lying alliance” that props up Trump, and contrasts what he tells millions every night. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 9, 2023