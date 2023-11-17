IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Scandal-ridden Santos won’t run for reelection: Fmr. aide on lies & charges

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Leaked coup tapes upend the Georgia RICO case: Melber Report

    11:42
  • UP NEXT

    Heat: Trump’s nightmare RICO tapes leak, and MAGA defense attorney confesses in court

    08:05

  • Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv

    11:54

  • Coup video bombshell: Trump aides’ confessions hurt his RICO case, says prosecutor

    06:30

  • Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors

    12:05

  • Clarence Thomas scandal corners high court: New 'code' adopted over calls for reform

    05:58

  • See Trump's secret coup video: Aide Sidney Powell spills on Trump in RICO session on tape

    05:35

  • Secret coup video: See Two trump aides flip on Trump in RICO sessions in GA

    12:09

  • Trump Org rattled over ‘fraud receipts’: Don. Jr and Ivanka forced under oath at costly trial 

    02:01

  • Trump 'failed' & is unfit: Bob Woodward reveals WH reporting in Melber ‘Summit Series’

    01:25:01

  • Top Republican laments being ‘losers’ as indicted Trump helps blow 5th election in a row

    11:11

  • Coup bombshell: See prosecutor Jack Smith's new plan for Trump trial, path to prison

    07:55

  • MAGA GOP loses again in 2023 - after flailing in 2022 and 2020 shellacking and 2018 wipeout 

    12:05

  • Voters back choice and crush Kavanaugh-Trump tears in 2023 Ohio rout

    06:49

  • Why Trump is losing again: Biden ‘stunts’ on 2023 wins

    11:54

  • Losing: See Trump-DeSantis 'Free Speech' claims debunked by actual legal cases

    06:57

  • Losing: Trump warned fraud testimony may sink his wobbling company

    11:50

  • Trump ‘loses it’ on witness stand as empire wobbles in fraud case

    10:16

  • Family affair: Trump sons grilled at civil fraud trial

    09:18

The Beat with Ari

Leaked coup tapes upend the Georgia RICO case: Melber Report

11:42

The judge overseeing Trump’s RICO case issued a new order to safeguard evidence after leaked tapes showed Trump aides detailing his coup plans. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest developments in the case and is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Kristy Greenberg. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 17, 2023

  • Scandal-ridden Santos won’t run for reelection: Fmr. aide on lies & charges

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Leaked coup tapes upend the Georgia RICO case: Melber Report

    11:42
  • UP NEXT

    Heat: Trump’s nightmare RICO tapes leak, and MAGA defense attorney confesses in court

    08:05

  • Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv

    11:54

  • Coup video bombshell: Trump aides’ confessions hurt his RICO case, says prosecutor

    06:30

  • Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors

    12:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All