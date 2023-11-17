Leaked coup tapes upend the Georgia RICO case: Melber Report

The judge overseeing Trump’s RICO case issued a new order to safeguard evidence after leaked tapes showed Trump aides detailing his coup plans. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest developments in the case and is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Kristy Greenberg. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 17, 2023