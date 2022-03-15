IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

  • Should a no-fly zone be enforced over Ukraine?

  • Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

  • The danger journalists face in Ukraine

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

  • Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

    Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

    Rep. Himes: Putin can be stopped if he ‘believes his political position in Russia is challenged’

  • 'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees

  • 'We have to secure the eastern flank' How the US can protect NATO allies.

  • 'The dominoes might start falling' American journalist on growing Russian dissent

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

  • Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv

  • Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

  • Brennan on Russia annexation of Crimea: 'Should've provided more lethal support to' eastern Ukraine

  • Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor

  • Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

  • 'Everything is life and death for Russia': Writer searches for clues in Putin's writings

  • Peter Zalmayev: The legitimacy of the Western world rides on the outcome of Ukraine

  • State Department’s Ned Price: Meeting with China was ‘not a negotiation’

The Beat with Ari

Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

A Russian state TV employee stormed the set of a broadcast to denounce Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A Russian court has fined her 30,000 rubles and she may face criminal prosecution under a law that carries sentences up to 15 years in prison. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev to discuss her protest and Russian propaganda. March 15, 2022

