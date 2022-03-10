IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’

    Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII

  • Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’

  • Rolling Stone Correspondent details his journey out of Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy continues to plead for no-fly zone amid Russian attacks

  • Pentagon assesses transfer of Poland's jets as 'high risk'

  • 'We cannot imagine how it's possible.' Deputy Mayor of Mariupol on humanitarian crisis.

  • Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine

  • Lynsey Addario: There’s no ‘justification’ for Russian forces ‘bombing a maternity hospital’

  • James Acton: ‘Fukushima' is 'worst case’ for what a Ukrainian nuclear power plant accident ‘could look like’

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: ‘Even if we debate the pros & cons’ with Poland over MiGs, ‘this alliance is rock solid’

  • Congress looks to aid Ukraine 'as quickly as possible,' lawmakers say

  • 'They have nowhere to go, nowhere is safe' UN Rep in Ukraine on humanitarian crisis

  • Inside the White House's ban on Russian oil

  • Life in Ukraine amid invasion: Humanitarian efforts, Russian air strikes

  • Rep. Ruiz on humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees, no-fly zone

  • Claire McCaskill: It feels like we're back to normal, with the West united

  • More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine. The most vulnerable are left.

  • Ukrainian officials report maternity hospital hit by Russian attack

The Beat with Ari

Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officers are warning Putin is “angry” and “frustrated” that Russia has failed to rapidly seize Ukraine’s capitol city. Russian insider and Putin critic Andrei Kozyrev, who served as the Russian Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1996, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Putin’s state of mind and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.March 10, 2022

