Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures
09:14
In an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev says Kremlin insiders would sooner overthrow Putin than give him bad news about the war in Ukraine. Melber and Kozyrev analyze how fear and corruption compromise the Kremlin's competence in this interview. They also discuss why U.S. officials and intelligence are publicly citing Putin's information problem now -- 35 days into the war -- and a recent report citing “persistent tension” between Putin and his military leaders.March 30, 2022
