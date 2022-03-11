Kremlin vet says Putin aides will overthrow him before sharing 'bad news,' as U.S. intel braces for escalation

Former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev says Putin is not likely to hear about setbacks to his war effort in Ukraine from advisers: "That is less possible than overthrow him. That's Russian tradition. They swear to tell the boss the truth, but one day they might come with a weapon and it's got him either to the grave or to retirement." Kozyrev offered that assessment in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and U.S. intelligence veteran Malcolm Nance and BBC News’ Katty Kay react. The panel also discusses reports that Putin may use chemical weapons in the war. March 11, 2022