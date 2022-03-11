IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kremlin vet says Putin aides will overthrow him before sharing 'bad news,' as U.S. intel braces for escalation

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Inside Zelenskyy’s state of mind as Ukrainian forces hold off Putin’s troops

    06:27

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Former Zelenskyy adviser: Ukrainians ‘will fight to the very last breath’

    04:47

  • Inspiring moments of humanity in Ukraine amid Russian attack

    02:36

  • ‘Turning to cruelty’: As Putin’s plans fail, Russian troops escalate attacks on civilians

    07:18

  • ‘Under threat’: Ukrainians race to protect cultural heritage amid Russian attacks

    07:18

  • Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

    09:16

  • Caught on tape: Trump ally Roger Stone bolts 'insurrection headquarters' on Jan. 6

    05:13

  • 45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

    07:39

  • Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

    03:58

  • DeSantis' 'COVID theater': MAGA governor gets schooled amid hot mic moment

    02:26

  • Putin's wartime fans in the GOP: U.S. Republicans on defense after idealizing 'Red State' Russia

    08:33

  • Putin at war: Biden fights, Trump praises and GOP enters ditch of denialism

    06:32

  • Inside Biden’s Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

    06:19

The Beat with Ari

Kremlin vet says Putin aides will overthrow him before sharing 'bad news,' as U.S. intel braces for escalation

05:08

Former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev says Putin is not likely to hear about setbacks to his war effort in Ukraine from advisers: "That is less possible than overthrow him. That's Russian tradition. They swear to tell the boss the truth, but one day they might come with a weapon and it's got him either to the grave or to retirement." Kozyrev offered that assessment in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and U.S. intelligence veteran Malcolm Nance and BBC News’ Katty Kay react. The panel also discusses reports that Putin may use chemical weapons in the war. March 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kremlin vet says Putin aides will overthrow him before sharing 'bad news,' as U.S. intel braces for escalation

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Inside Zelenskyy’s state of mind as Ukrainian forces hold off Putin’s troops

    06:27

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Former Zelenskyy adviser: Ukrainians ‘will fight to the very last breath’

    04:47

  • Inspiring moments of humanity in Ukraine amid Russian attack

    02:36

  • ‘Turning to cruelty’: As Putin’s plans fail, Russian troops escalate attacks on civilians

    07:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All