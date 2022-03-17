IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

    02:44
  • Now Playing

    Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    04:36

  • Attacks on civilian sites 

    07:56

  • Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities

    05:18

  • Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist

    06:41

  • Minnesota mother says son living in Ukraine is missing

    05:54

  • Aid workers detail situation on the ground in Poland and Moldova

    07:24

  • Blinken condemns Russian attacks: 'Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime'

    00:52

  • Democratic Rep. Susan Wild on Ukraine: 'A no-fly zone is not feasible'

    05:36

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

    08:30

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

    09:45

  • Mobile cremation machine reports in Ukraine are ‘credible’ as Russian forces face losses

    01:32

  • Musicians in western Ukraine offer hope in song

    01:51

  • Why Ukraine hasn't been admitted to NATO

    01:34

  • Putin is the 'architect' of liberal international order's revitalization, says writer

    07:36

  • Rep. Escobar: 'We absolutely should welcome' Ukrainian refugees

    07:33

  • New weapons from U.S. to Ukraine will help 'even the score,' says House member

    06:54

The Beat with Ari

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

02:36

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022

  • Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

    02:44
  • Now Playing

    Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    04:36

  • Attacks on civilian sites 

    07:56

  • Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities

    05:18

  • Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist

    06:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All