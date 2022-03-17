Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests
02:36
Share this -
copied
Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022
Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East
02:44
Now Playing
Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests
02:36
UP NEXT
War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV
04:36
Attacks on civilian sites
07:56
Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities
05:18
Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist