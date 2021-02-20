Killed for jaywalking? Police under fire for escalating stop of Black man 

In a special segment, MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the controversial police stop of Kurt Andras Reinhold, a Black man who was shot to death by police for allegedly jaywalking. Melber also discusses the recent death of 18-year-old Trey Webster, whose family alleges was killed by police after they entered his home without knocking or announcing themselves. Though police say they did announce themselves and argue Webster shot first, his family denies this. This report is part of The Beat's ongoing coverage of the reckoning policing in America faces across the nation.