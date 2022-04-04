Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss
After the Senate Judiciary Committee vote on whether to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate deadlocked, the nomination will soon be voted on by the entire Senate. A simple majority of 51 votes is needed to confirm Jackson to the Court. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the historic nomination and the GOP’s attacks on Judge Jackson.April 4, 2022
