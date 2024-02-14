IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jon Stewart uses ‘Daily Show’ return to roast Biden, Trump & the 2024 election

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    DC pundits fact-checked on age ‘double standard’ and the Trump ‘trap’: Melber report

    12:14

  • Naive rube or partisan: Trump prosecutor's Biden ageism debunked by Obama AG Eric Holder

    11:05

  • SCOTUS under scrutiny: Voting laws, criminal justice and civil rights on the line

    06:56

  • Trump can be convicted and jailed in 2024: Trump’s impeachment lawyer shreds immunity lie

    08:55

  • Trump impeachment lawyer on SCOTUS hearing: They're 'looking for an off ramp'

    09:16

  • Trump can be jailed in 2024: Appeals court deals nightmare blow in Jack Smith case

    09:58

  • Trump ballot ban's icy reception: Rachel and Ari on SCOTUS' 'destination wedding'

    05:58

  • Biden and Trump judges unite on ballot ban: Melber Supreme Court breakdown

    12:08

  • Rare: Trump lawyer admits 'shameful, violent, criminal' Jan. 6 conduct to Supreme Court

    03:58

  • Historic: SCOTUS faces ultimate test against Trump that could define 2024 race

    02:34

  • Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases

    07:13

  • Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

    10:28

  • DOJ Vet Katyal on Trump losing bid to stop ‘perilous’ criminal trial

    02:03

  • ‘Dead wrong’: Powerful court rejects ‘wild’ Trump claim, sets stage for coup trial

    07:18

  • ‘Loser’ Trump loses again: Court approves criminal trial in historic ruling

    09:56

  • See it: House GOP fails to impeach Mayorkas

    03:22

  • Indicted Trump has Republicans openly plotting election theft: See Jan 6 ally confronted on TV

    12:07

  • Can Taylor Swift beat Trump again in 2024? MAGA haters roasted at another Grammy win

    03:42

  • From Obama chats to Tom Hanks hits, Brian Grazer talks creativity & curiosity with Ari Melber

    47:25

The Beat with Ari

Jon Stewart uses ‘Daily Show’ return to roast Biden, Trump & the 2024 election

02:10

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily show amidst the 2024 election cycle. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Jon Stewart uses ‘Daily Show’ return to roast Biden, Trump & the 2024 election

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    DC pundits fact-checked on age ‘double standard’ and the Trump ‘trap’: Melber report

    12:14

  • Naive rube or partisan: Trump prosecutor's Biden ageism debunked by Obama AG Eric Holder

    11:05

  • SCOTUS under scrutiny: Voting laws, criminal justice and civil rights on the line

    06:56

  • Trump can be convicted and jailed in 2024: Trump’s impeachment lawyer shreds immunity lie

    08:55

  • Trump impeachment lawyer on SCOTUS hearing: They're 'looking for an off ramp'

    09:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All