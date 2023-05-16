Jessica Alba on billion dollar tips, Obama chats and feminist power

Entrepreneur and actor Jessica Alba joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a candid conversation, as Alba opens up about how her Mexican heritage drove her to pursue acting, and how her health struggles as a child inspired her to start a beauty company. Alba also discusses what it means to see women of color represented in media, and reflects on her pandemic-era interview with former President Barack Obama in this extensive conversation with MSNBC’s Ari Melber for the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. See more conversations at msnbc.com/mavericks.May 16, 2023