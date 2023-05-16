Jessica Alba on billion dollar tips, Obama chats and feminist power

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Entrepreneur and actor Jessica Alba joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a candid conversation, as Alba opens up about how her Mexican heritage drove her to pursue acting, and how her health struggles as a child inspired her to start a beauty company. Alba also discusses what it means to see women of color represented in media, and reflects on her pandemic-era interview with former President Barack Obama in this extensive conversation with MSNBC’s Ari Melber for the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. See more conversations at msnbc.com/mavericks.May 16, 2023

