Jeffrey Epstein Under Scrutiny In Trial Two Years After His Death In Jail
09:40
Focus is back on Jeffrey Epstein as his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell faces trial. Epstein’s 2019 death was ruled a suicide, but under “suspicious conditions”. Investigative journalist Vicky Ward, who profiled Epstein and Maxwell, told of her reporting that a defense lawyer for Epstein said even he was “not convinced” Epstein committed suicide.Dec. 14, 2021
"Powerpoint Coup Plot": Explosive Evidence Revealed From Trump's Top Aide
11:48
