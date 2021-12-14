IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • "Powerpoint Coup Plot”: Explosive Evidence Revealed From Trump’s Top Aide

    11:48
  • Now Playing

    Jeffrey Epstein Under Scrutiny In Trial Two Years After His Death In Jail

    09:40
  • UP NEXT

    Actor Arian Moayed on "Succession," Stewy, and worker's rights in the COVID era 

    08:16

  • Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense 

    08:17

  • Biden beats McConnell in funding clash, again

    03:20

  • Fox News mogul mocked in HBO’s hit 'Succession'

    10:59

  • See why Biden is crushing Trump on jobs record

    04:27

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

    07:49

  • 'Grifters': Trumpism slammed by top Republican

    03:46

  • Pfizer says booster can handle new Omicron variant

    05:20

  • ‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup

    06:57

  • Republicans trash Hollywood while running celebrity candidates

    03:41

  • Obama insider on going from 'White Castle' to the White House

    05:51

  • MAGA era reckoning: White nationalists march at Lincoln Memorial

    06:38

  • Trump's media conspiracy destroyed: Biden covered more negatively

    05:52

  • Trump's GOP goes Seinfeld: Party about nothing 

    07:28

  • CDC Chief on Omicron, Delta killing unvaccinated and why mask rules changed

    07:46

  • Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon

    14:55

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • First doc to treat Omicron in U.S. on vaccines

    05:16

The Beat with Ari

Jeffrey Epstein Under Scrutiny In Trial Two Years After His Death In Jail

09:40

Focus is back on Jeffrey Epstein as his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell faces trial. Epstein’s 2019 death was ruled a suicide, but under “suspicious conditions”. Investigative journalist Vicky Ward, who profiled Epstein and Maxwell, told of her reporting that a defense lawyer for Epstein said even he was “not convinced” Epstein committed suicide.Dec. 14, 2021

  • "Powerpoint Coup Plot”: Explosive Evidence Revealed From Trump’s Top Aide

    11:48
  • Now Playing

    Jeffrey Epstein Under Scrutiny In Trial Two Years After His Death In Jail

    09:40
  • UP NEXT

    Actor Arian Moayed on "Succession," Stewy, and worker's rights in the COVID era 

    08:16

  • Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense 

    08:17

  • Biden beats McConnell in funding clash, again

    03:20

  • Fox News mogul mocked in HBO’s hit 'Succession'

    10:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All