    Jeff Goldblum on "insect politics," weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

    55:41
The Beat with Ari

Jeff Goldblum on “insect politics,” weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

55:41

Award-winning actor Jeff Goldblum talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber for nearly an hour in this candid, sprawling and sometimes goofy conversation, as the two discuss Goldblum’s work with directors such as Steven Spielberg and Wes Anderson, his many iconic roles, what he loves about jazz, and having his “weirdness” affirmed. In this wide-ranging interview, Ari and Goldblum also tackle “insect politics”, taxonomy, rap lyrics, poetry, and being a “craft obsessive” and he reveals who he most wants to collaborate with next in this newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. msnbc.com/mavericksNov. 29, 2022

    Jeff Goldblum on "insect politics," weird roles, dream directors, Judaism, jazz & Xmas music

    55:41
