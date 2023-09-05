IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Jan 6 trial bomb goes off: Insurrection leader gets 22 years, as witness details foolish arrogance

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison. Nick Quested, a filmmaker who testified to the January 6 Committee about his documentary on the Proud Boys, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 5, 2023

