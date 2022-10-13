IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent could be exposed

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts

    07:41

  • Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents

    07:26

  • Giuliani 'targeted' for indictment after years leading 'hell' jail in NYC

    11:27

  • GOP welfare scandal engulfs Brett Favre

    03:13

  • Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash

    11:59

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28

  • MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

    08:35

  • Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

    06:10

  • Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39

  • MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32

  • Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

The Beat with Ari

Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent could be exposed

05:03

New Washington Post reporting indicates the Jan. 6 committee will present evidence showing Trump was warned of Jan. 6 violence and stoked it anyway. Veteran federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, adding that he expects to see "Secret Service texts, Secret Service documents that add some depth" and "corroborate" Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony at the hearing tomorrow.Oct. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent could be exposed

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News panic: Alex Jones loses billion dollar cases after stunning texts

    07:41

  • Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents

    07:26

  • Giuliani 'targeted' for indictment after years leading 'hell' jail in NYC

    11:27

  • GOP welfare scandal engulfs Brett Favre

    03:13

  • Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash

    11:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All