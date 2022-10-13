Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent could be exposed

New Washington Post reporting indicates the Jan. 6 committee will present evidence showing Trump was warned of Jan. 6 violence and stoked it anyway. Veteran federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, adding that he expects to see "Secret Service texts, Secret Service documents that add some depth" and "corroborate" Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony at the hearing tomorrow.Oct. 13, 2022