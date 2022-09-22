IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

  • Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case

    05:10

  • 'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

    08:38
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 report is #1 bestseller in America before release | Melber foreword on coup conspiracy

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03

  • Why is NY state trying to end Trump Org. over fraud? Report on the 'lies' and receipts

    11:52

  • Double charges?: Trump facing two 'criminal referrals' in explosion of 2022 NY probe

    05:13

  • Master vs. MAGA: Team Trump rebuked in court over stolen docs

    05:48

  • Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

    11:39

  • MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms

    07:40

  • DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos

    09:21

  • 'Outrageous' 'untethered': DOJ vets slam judge's ruling on Trump's stolen docs

    04:19

  • As drug war is rebuked in #1 album "God Did," DJ Khaled talks Jay-Z, Obama & hits with Ari Melber

    21:50

  • Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

    03:28

  • Why does the US lock up innocent people? OJ Simpson's lawyer on DNA, race and fighting back

    11:34

  • Bill Gates On Why Artificial Intel Will Change Everything And What We Owe Africa | Melber Intv

    18:22

  • 'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides

    10:58

  • DOJ hits back in Trump criminal probe, appealing review for secrets Trump stole

    07:49

The Beat with Ari

Jan. 6 report is #1 bestseller in America before release | Melber foreword on coup conspiracy

04:04

Ahead of the hotly anticipated full January 6 Report, Ari Melber previews his exclusive foreword on the coup conspiracy which will be featured in the Harper Collins publication. The book is available to order now! Sept. 22, 2022

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

  • Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case

    05:10

  • 'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

    08:38
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 report is #1 bestseller in America before release | Melber foreword on coup conspiracy

    04:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All