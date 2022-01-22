Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump: Would not vote for him again
One of the organizers of the Trump rally that occurred on January 6th, Dustin Stockton, joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the failed MAGA plot to overturn the presidential election and the House Select Committee’s probe into the insurrection. Stockton tells Melber he "would find it very, very difficult to support Donald Trump" in the future. Jan. 22, 2022
