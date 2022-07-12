IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How to indict Trump in 2022: Mueller vet responds to bombshell hearing

    05:23

  • Legal bombshell: Trump planned march, ‘random riot’ defense crumbles

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump and Bannon for 'giving the finger to the committee'

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA Surrender: Trump, Bannon Ditch "Privilege" They Never Had As Testimony Could Unlock Coup Plot. 

    05:05

  • Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence

    08:19

  • ‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

    11:00

  • F*** Trump: Hit anthem taps broad backlash to ‘loser’ Trump and failed ‘dumpster fire’ presidency

    04:41

  • Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

  • Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

    06:59

  • MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

    07:08

  • After Trump demands Comey punishment, Trump-run IRS busted for suspicious Comey audit

    04:12

  • Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

    11:27

  • Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells

    12:00

  • Criminal referral? Jan. 6 panel eyes witness tampering amid Trump coup plot

    12:00

  • Anita Hill issues dire warning: Expect stronger restrictions on reproductive rights in coming years

    06:02

  • ‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

    10:07

  • MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera

    03:53

  • Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

    08:15

  • ‘Criminal’ Trump: See definitive report on how star witness imperils ex-POTUS

    11:47

  • 'Unhinged' Trump exposed! Shock testimony on agents grabbed, warning for 'every crime imaginable'

    08:44

The Beat with Ari

Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump and Bannon for 'giving the finger to the committee'

05:57

Dustin Stockton, one of the Jan. 6 rally organizers who had close ties to Trump White House veteran Steve Bannon, joins Ari Melber after Bannon folds to the January 6 committee, saying he “wants” to testify. Stockton speaks on the perceived “definitive split” between rally-goers and Capitol rioters, and says it “felt like an affront to us that he had taken that more radical side” when President Trump sent people to the Capitol. July 12, 2022

  • How to indict Trump in 2022: Mueller vet responds to bombshell hearing

    05:23

  • Legal bombshell: Trump planned march, ‘random riot’ defense crumbles

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump and Bannon for 'giving the finger to the committee'

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA Surrender: Trump, Bannon Ditch "Privilege" They Never Had As Testimony Could Unlock Coup Plot. 

    05:05

  • Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence

    08:19

  • ‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

    11:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All