Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump and Bannon for 'giving the finger to the committee'

Dustin Stockton, one of the Jan. 6 rally organizers who had close ties to Trump White House veteran Steve Bannon, joins Ari Melber after Bannon folds to the January 6 committee, saying he “wants” to testify. Stockton speaks on the perceived “definitive split” between rally-goers and Capitol rioters, and says it “felt like an affront to us that he had taken that more radical side” when President Trump sent people to the Capitol. July 12, 2022