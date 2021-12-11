Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense 

A detailed letter from the Democratic House Committee Chair states that Trump ally Mark Meadows gave investigators a January 5th email regarding a PowerPoint briefing titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 [of] JAN.” Congressman Adam Schiff joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss this development in the probe into the January 6th insurrection, what the evidence shows, and how Rep. Schiff believes this is all about the fight over legal privilege and evidence. Melber also asks if the Committee has the PowerPoint document itself. Dec. 11, 2021