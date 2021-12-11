IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense 

    08:17

  • Another Trump loss: Court affirms legitimacy of 1/6 investigation; fallout for Bannon?

    04:06

  • Donald Trump's court delay tactic losing ground to pace of January 6th investigation

    02:33

  • Jan. 6 committee pushes ahead despite defiant witnesses

    07:07

  • Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim

    04:35

  • Rep. Schiff says he is ‘confident’ committee will get Trump Jan. 6 records

    06:43

  • Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law

    06:02

  • Reid on Meadows: We're likely watching a pathetic attempt to get back in Trump's good graces

    10:11

  • BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power' 

    07:49

  • Roger Stone to invoke Fifth Amendment in Jan. 6 probe

    03:34

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • 'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

    05:10

  • Trump DOJ official Clark informs Jan. 6 panel he will appear, plead Fifth

    02:56

  • New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

    08:50

  • As courts indulge Trump stall tactic, January 6th Committee investigation presses ahead

    06:35

  • New FBI video shows interrogation of Jan. 6th defendant accused of tasing officer

    06:02

  • Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee

    05:20

  • Jan. 6 committee to vote on Jeffrey Clark contempt charges

    03:30

  • As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

    03:16

  • Jan. 6 committee to consider criminal contempt referral for ex-DOJ official

    02:55

The Beat with Ari

Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense 

08:17

A detailed letter from the Democratic House Committee Chair states that Trump ally Mark Meadows gave investigators a January 5th email regarding a PowerPoint briefing titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 [of] JAN.” Congressman Adam Schiff joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss this development in the probe into the January 6th insurrection, what the evidence shows, and how Rep. Schiff believes this is all about the fight over legal privilege and evidence. Melber also asks if the Committee has the PowerPoint document itself. Dec. 11, 2021

  • Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense 

    08:17

  • Another Trump loss: Court affirms legitimacy of 1/6 investigation; fallout for Bannon?

    04:06

  • Donald Trump's court delay tactic losing ground to pace of January 6th investigation

    02:33

  • Jan. 6 committee pushes ahead despite defiant witnesses

    07:07

  • Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim

    04:35

  • Rep. Schiff says he is ‘confident’ committee will get Trump Jan. 6 records

    06:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All