IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

    08:35

  • Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

    06:10

  • Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39

  • MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32

  • Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

  • ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46

  • MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

The Beat with Ari

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

05:28

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

    08:35

  • Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

    06:10

  • Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39

  • MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All