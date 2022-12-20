Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

Congress asks The Department of Justice to indict Former President Donald Trump. The January 6th Committee making history by referring Trump for criminal prosecution for a “multi-part” coup plot with charges that would carry years in prison. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this unprecedented legal development, the alleged co-conspirators and analyzes 160+ pages of evidence. Former Acting U-S Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former head of the SDNY and David Kelley join Ari Melber on this breaking story.Dec. 20, 2022